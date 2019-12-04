DEL RAY COMMUNITY Memorial services are scheduled for Charlotte Stephenson, 68, of Del Ray Community, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Carthage Civic Center. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Stephenson was born November 8, 1951, in Panola County and died November 28, 2019.
Charlotte Stephenson
DEL RAY COMMUNITY Memorial services are scheduled for Charlotte Stephenson, 68, of Del Ray Community, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Carthage Civic Center. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Stephenson was born November 8, 1951, in Panola County and died November 28, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.