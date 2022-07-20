Chelsee Dakota Gonzalez
TATUM — Funeral services for Ms. Chelsee Dakota Gonzalez, 28, of Tatum, 10 a.m., Wed., July 20, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Tatum. Interment will follow at Martin Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. until service time on Wed. at the church. Ms. Gonzalez passed away July 14, 2022. She was born September 15, 1993.
