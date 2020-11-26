MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Cherry Ann Hurd, 65, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Hurd was born October 28, 1955, in Marshall, and died November 19, 2020.
Cherry Ann Hurd
