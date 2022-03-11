Cheryl Woodard
TATUM, TX — Cheryl Lee Woodard, 63, of Tatum, TX, passed away on Wed. morning, March 2, 2022, in Tatum. She was born on May 17, 1958, in Charleston, SC. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.
