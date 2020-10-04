SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA Chapel services are scheduled for Chesley Gene Barnett, 71, of Longasport, Louisiana, 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Barnett was born March 25, 1949, in DeBerry, and died October 1, 2020.
Chesley Gene Barnett
SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA Chapel services are scheduled for Chesley Gene Barnett, 71, of Longasport, Louisiana, 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Barnett was born March 25, 1949, in DeBerry, and died October 1, 2020.
SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA Chapel services are scheduled for Chesley Gene Barnett, 71, of Longasport, Louisiana, 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Barnett was born March 25, 1949, in DeBerry, and died October 1, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.