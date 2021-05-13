Chester Anthony
HOUSTON, TEXAS Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Anthony was born January 25, 1956 and died May 7, 2021.
