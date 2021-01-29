Chris Glenn Roberts
GALLOWAY COMMUNITY, PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS A celebration of life memorial for Mr. Chris Roberts, 60, of the Galloway Community of Panola County, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Dennis Freeman Memorial Park Pavilion at 102 Veterans Park Memorial Logansport, LA 71049. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
