Chris Houck
KARNACK Chris Houck, age 56, passed away on May 19, 2021. Mr. Houck was born in Clovis, New Mexico on November 20, 1964. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from 10am-12pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service to follow at Andrews Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.