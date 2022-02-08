Christopher Threadgill
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Chris will be held Wednesday, February 9 at First Baptist Church in Henderson with a burial to follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation the night before between 5 and 7pm at the church. A guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
