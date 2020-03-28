FT. WORTH Graveside services are scheduled for Clarence Bonner, 89, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Bonner was born August 20, 1930, in Jefferson, and died March 18, 2020.
Clarence Bonner
FT. WORTH Graveside services are scheduled for Clarence Bonner, 89, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Bonner was born August 20, 1930, in Jefferson, and died March 18, 2020.
FT. WORTH Graveside services are scheduled for Clarence Bonner, 89, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Bonner was born August 20, 1930, in Jefferson, and died March 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.