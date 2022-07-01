MARSHALL, TX — Clarence E. Madewell, 72, of Marshall passed away 6-27-22. He was born 12-14-1949 in Longview to Albert Lee Madewell and Velda Loraine Mahan Madewell. Clarence graduated from Marshall High School in 1968. Mr. Madewell had worked for the City of Marshall. A time of visitation will be held on Fri, July 1, 2022 from 6 to 8 at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
Clarence E. Madewell
