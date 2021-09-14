Clarence Harold Sallee
MARSHALL — Clarence Harold Sallee, age 70, passed away on September 9, 2021. Mr. Sallee was born on December 7, 1950 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. A public visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.