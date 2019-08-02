DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Clarice Beckham, 86, of Dallas, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Colliers Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Driskell Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Beckham was born September 20, 1932, in Lewis Funeral Home, and died July 25, 2019.
Clarice Beckham
