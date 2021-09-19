Claude Jackson
MARSHALL — Claude Jackson, age 78, passed away on September 13, 1943. Mr. Jackson was born on June 27, 1943 in Morton, Mississippi. A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com

