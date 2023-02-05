Claudie Maxine King
MARSHALL, TX — A Memorial Services will be held for Mrs. Claudie Maxine King, age 98, of Marshall on Sat. at 3 PM Feb. 11, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Marshall. She was born on April 18, 1924 and passed away on Jan. 31, 2023. Online condolence and the full obituary may be found at CammackFamily.com
