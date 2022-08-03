Clay Alexander
DEBERRY, TX — Clay Alexander, 65, of DeBerry, Texas, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, in DeBerry. Clarence Lee Alexander was born on December 11, 1956 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Ira Elmo and Norma Lou Lamar Alexander. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
