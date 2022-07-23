Clayton Edward Thomas
GARY, TX — Memorial visitation for Clayton Edward Thomas, 79 of Gary will be 3-5 pm Sat, July 23 at Jimerson-Lopsey Funeral Home. Mr. Thomas was born Aug. 17, 1942 in Broken Bow, OK to Charles and Hazel Thomas and passed away July 20, 2022 in Gary. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
