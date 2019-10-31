BECKVILLE Funeral services are scheduled for Clent Hawkins, of Beckville, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Christ, Carthage. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery (Hollands Quarters). Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Black's Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hawkins was born August 19, 1949, and died October 23, 2019.
Clent Hawkins
