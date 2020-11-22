GARY Funeral services are scheduled for Cleta Fern Marshall, 95, of Gary, 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Eastside Baptist Church. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Eastside Baptist Church. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Marshall was born February 4, 1925, in White County, IL, and died November 20, 2020.
Cleta Fern Marshall
