Clifford Figley
CARTHAGE, TX — Clifford Leroy Figley was born on Aug. 29, 1937, in Gary, TX and passed away on Wed. evening, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home in Carthage, TX at age 85. Graveside service: was 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the City Cemetery in Carthage. Visitation: was 10-12 prior to the service at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy 149, Carthage, Texas 75633.
