Clifford H. (Cliff) Boyd
MARSHALL, TX Services to celebrate the life of Clifford H. (Cliff) Boyd will be held at 2 p.m. on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at the Colonial Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX , burial will follow at the Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Clifford H. (Cliff) Boyd, 96, of Marshall passed away Apr 24, 2021. He was born August 30, 1924.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.