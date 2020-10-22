DALLAS Graveside services are scheduled for Clydell Chism, 89, of Dallas, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery . Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Chism was born April 30, 1931, in Cass County, and died October 19, 2020.
Clydell Chism
