Coach Jerry Malone
MARSHALL Private graveside services will be held for Coach Jerry Malone, 73. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Malone was born December 26, 1946, in Longview, and died April 6, 2020.
