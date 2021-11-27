Colton Oney
LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Colton Oney, 22, of Longview, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Colton passed away on November 25, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
