MARSHALL Conner Monroe Vitale, 30, of Marshall, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Westview Christian Church in Shreveport, LA. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Vitale was born October 8, 1989, in Barksdale AFB, and died September 25, 2020.
Conner Monroe Vitale
