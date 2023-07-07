Cora Sue Burchett
MARSHALL — Cora Sue Burchett, age 66, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 19, 1956. Memorial service will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2:00pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
