ROQUEMORE COMMUNITY Graveside services are scheduled for Cornelius A. C.A. Jones, 88, of Roquemore Community, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Strong Cemetery. Interment, Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Jones was born May 7, 1931, in Nacogdoches, and died August 17, 2019.
Cornelius A. "C.A." Jones
