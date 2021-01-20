Cornelius Broadnax
DALLAS - Funeral services for Cornelius Broadnax 95, Marshall, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Pine Bluff Cemetery. Viewing, 2-6 Wednesday, January 20 at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangement by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Broadnax was born August 15, 1925 in Marshall and died January 11, 2021.
