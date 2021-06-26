Cory Lee Starrett
JEFFERSON Graveside services for Mr. Cory Starrett, 40, of Houston, Texas, previously of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday June 26, 2021, at Pyland Cemetery in Avinger, Texas. There will be a time of visitation with family and friends from 6:00PM - 8:00PM on Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas.
