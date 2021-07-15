Cozetta Mack Cox
MARSHALL Funeral services for Mrs. Cozetta Mack Cox, 86, are scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Viewing Friday, July 16, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2-7 p.m. Mrs. Cox was born July 23, 1934 in Marshall and died July 12, 2021.
