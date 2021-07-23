Crista Leigh McCracken
MARSHALL, TX Crista Leigh McCracken, Marshall passed away Tues, July 20, 2021. She was born Aug 15, 1971, in Longview. Graveside will be at Algoma Cem at 10 am Fri July 23, 2021, led by Rev Rusty Rustenhaven. At her request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harrison Co. Humane So. or Pet Place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.