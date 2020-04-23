HOUSTON Graveside services are scheduled for Crystal Rachel Payne, 41, of Daingerfield, 12 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Rivers Cemetery, County Road 3109, Daingerfield, Texas 75638. Interment, Rivers Cemetery, online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Please wear mask and gloves at graveside service and masks at viewing. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Payne was born February 19, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, and died April 17, 2020.
