Curtis Leon Williams
MARSHALL — Graveside Services for Mr. Curtis Leon Williams, age 64, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment: Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Williams was born in Marshall September 24, 1957 and died October 18, 2021.
