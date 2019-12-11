CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for DaBranton Ottelle Pope, 37, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Holland's Quarter Cemetery near Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Pope was born October 31, 1982, in Carthage, and died December 7, 2019.
DaBranton Ottelle Pope
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for DaBranton Ottelle Pope, 37, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Holland's Quarter Cemetery near Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Pope was born October 31, 1982, in Carthage, and died December 7, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.