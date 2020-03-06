CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Daisy Bell Ingram, 90, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Carthage. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery, Gary. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Ingram was born May 13, 1929, and died February 26, 2020.
Daisy Bell Ingram
