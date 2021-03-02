Daisy Mercer Campbell
MARSHALL, TX Chapel Services will be held for Mrs. Daisy Mercer Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Algoma Cemetery. Visitation will be held immediately before the service, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
