Dale Purdy
TYLER Funeral services for Mr. Dale Purdy, 74, of Tyler will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Purdy passed away March 12, 2021 in Tyler
