Dale Redmon, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TX - Dale Redmon Jr. was born to Dale and Ruth Redmon January 5, 1955 in Marshall, TX. On December 30, 2020 Dale, Jr. gained his angel's wings and became whole again. There will be a graveside service on January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Harris Chapel Cemetery. As we are in this pandemic, masks and social distancing will be asked of all that attend. Sullivan Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.