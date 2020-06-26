MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Da'Marcus Dwayne Sheppard, 29, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. John Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Sheppard was born December 4, 1990, in Marshall, and died June 19, 2020.
Da'Marcus Dwayne Sheppard
