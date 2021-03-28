Dan Kerwin Jenkins
LONGVIEW, TEXAS Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for March 31, 2021 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, Marshall, TX at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Pine Bluff Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Jenkins was born January 31, 1959 and died March 21, 2021.
