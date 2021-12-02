Dan King Sr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment; Rosehill Garden Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 - 7 p.m. Mr. King was born February 22, 1935 and died November 20, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.