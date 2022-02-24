Dan Morton
CARTHAGE — Memorial services for Mr. Dan Morton, 65, of Carthage will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Visitation is Thursday evening from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home of Carthage.
