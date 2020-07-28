Daniel Douglas Carter
 SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Daniel Douglas Carter, 76, of Flatwoods Community of Panola County, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hathorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery Panola County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Carter was born December 4, 1943, in Flatwoods Community of Panola County, and died July 27, 2020.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.