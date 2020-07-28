SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Daniel Douglas Carter, 76, of Flatwoods Community of Panola County, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hathorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery Panola County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Carter was born December 4, 1943, in Flatwoods Community of Panola County, and died July 27, 2020.
Daniel Douglas Carter
