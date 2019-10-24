MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Daniel George Meyers, 84, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Dewey Cemetery of Oklahoma. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Meyers was born March 27, 1935, in Shidler, and died October 22, 2019.
Daniel George Meyers
