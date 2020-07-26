CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Daniel Matthew Staten, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery, Deadwood. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Staten was born February 13, 1935, and died July 23, 2020.
Daniel Matthew Staten
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Daniel Matthew Staten, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery, Deadwood. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Staten was born February 13, 1935, and died July 23, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Daniel Matthew Staten, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery, Deadwood. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Staten was born February 13, 1935, and died July 23, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.