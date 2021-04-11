Danny G. Hill
GILMER Danny G. Hill, age 62, passed away on April 9, 2021. Mr. Hill was born on August 8, 1958. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 5-7pm. Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
