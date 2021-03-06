Danny Myron Mayton
LINDEN Danny Myron Mayton, age 62, born May 18, 1958, of Douglassville, Texas, went home to His Lord Jesus on March 3, 2021. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Douglassville Baptist Church. Burial Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday evening at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
