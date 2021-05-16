Danny Ray Martin
MARSHALL Danny Martin, age 65, passed away at his home on May 14, 2021 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall. Graveside service will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
