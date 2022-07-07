Darlene Knox Roach
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. before the funeral service only. Interment will follow at Center Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Roach was born May 4, 1936 and departed this earthly life into eternal rest July 4, 2022.
