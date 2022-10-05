Darrell Williams
CARTHAGE, TX — Darrell Lynn Williams, 53, of Carthage, TX passed away Sat., October 1, 2022, in Carthage. He was born on August 27, 1969, in Monroe, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial of cremains will be in Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, Louisiana.
